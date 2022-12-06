DEI Price Up 64.5% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. DEI has a market cap of $3.39 billion and $10,070.75 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded up 64.5% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.77 or 0.00474965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001259 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018548 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.