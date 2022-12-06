Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) PT Raised to GBX 94

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 89 ($1.09) to GBX 94 ($1.15) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 114 ($1.39) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Deliveroo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.46) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.50.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $1.04 on Friday. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

