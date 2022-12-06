Delphia USA Inc. Acquires 254 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.7% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.55.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $369.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $351.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.67 and its 200-day moving average is $325.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

