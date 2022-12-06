Delphia USA Inc. Buys New Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 24.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.22. 3,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,869. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day moving average of $112.46. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

