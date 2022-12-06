Delphia USA Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the quarter. PBF Energy makes up 0.8% of Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. 71,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.