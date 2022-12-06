Delphia USA Inc. Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $264.62. 19,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,026. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.23. The stock has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.12.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

