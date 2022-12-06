Delphia USA Inc. Has $962,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 0.7% of Delphia USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Down 1.5 %

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $107.99. 61,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,928,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $173.35. The company has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

