Delphia USA Inc. Makes New $651,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $109.14. The company had a trading volume of 134,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940,346. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.63. The company has a market cap of $276.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $110.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

