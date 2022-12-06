Delphia USA Inc. Purchases 4,754 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.6% of Delphia USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.88. 24,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,928. The company has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.69 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

