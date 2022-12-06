Delphia USA Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 207.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,453. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of -0.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

