Delphia USA Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.0% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded down $7.03 on Tuesday, hitting $550.18. 10,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $521.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.38.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

