Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Maxim Group from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 289.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Dermata Therapeutics Trading Down 59.9 %

Shares of DRMA stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. Dermata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

