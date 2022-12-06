Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $60.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ambarella to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights downgraded Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.73.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $75.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $70.05. Ambarella has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $224.86.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 13.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 38.6% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 81,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 132.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.