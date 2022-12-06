Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $38.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.63.

VICI opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in VICI Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $2,734,000. National Pension Service grew its position in VICI Properties by 15.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,275,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after buying an additional 174,031 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 855,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after buying an additional 49,924 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

