Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $153.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

SJM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $154.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $155.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.21.

Insider Activity

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.