Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $153.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.
SJM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.
J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $154.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $155.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
