DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires 260,783 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 260,783 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up about 2.6% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.76% of CoStar Group worth $182,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $81.00. 4,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

