DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 15,072 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.25% of Trex worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Trex by 6.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Trex stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.96. 1,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,042. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

