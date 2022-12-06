DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 53,740 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,740 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 2.0% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.47% of Veeva Systems worth $143,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,596,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:VEEV traded down $4.85 on Tuesday, reaching $162.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,883. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.27.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,697. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

