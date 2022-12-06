DF Dent & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $20,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,961,000 after purchasing an additional 302,186 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 62,638 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth $647,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth $507,000.

OrthoPediatrics stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,304. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $870.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

