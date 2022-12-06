DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $54.18 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,845 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 1.01% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $54,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.04. 3,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,552. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $246.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $1,015,111.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.