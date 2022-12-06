DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $90.61 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $90,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 384.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,321,000 after purchasing an additional 674,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.97.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.00. 21,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433,124. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -153.68 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

