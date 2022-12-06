DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,691 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abcam were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Abcam by 8.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,163,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,860,000 after buying an additional 248,933 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Abcam by 6.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,519,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after buying an additional 158,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abcam by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after buying an additional 311,896 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Abcam by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,208,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Abcam by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 76,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABCM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.73) to GBX 2,200 ($26.83) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Panmure Gordon raised Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Abcam Stock Performance

About Abcam

Shares of ABCM stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. 2,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. Abcam plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Articles

