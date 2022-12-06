DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,808 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up approximately 2.3% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $160,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,017,000 after acquiring an additional 455,386 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CarMax by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,295,000 after buying an additional 202,070 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

NYSE KMX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $152.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

