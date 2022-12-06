DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 54,710 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,093,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,710 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 2.9% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Fastenal worth $204,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $606,870 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $50.97. 28,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,983. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.