Diameter Capital Partners LP Raises Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. CommScope makes up approximately 0.7% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.06% of CommScope worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CommScope by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in CommScope by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,821. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on COMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

