Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Up 2.6%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.47. 156,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,369,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 768.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 327,223 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $3,357,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $3,128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 150.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 250,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,252 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth $1,207,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

