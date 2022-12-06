Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Up to $5.04

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $5.19. Diversey shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 44 shares changing hands.

DSEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust bought a new stake in Diversey during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Diversey by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diversey by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diversey by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,050,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,687,000 after buying an additional 738,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

