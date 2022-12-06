Divisar Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,858 shares during the quarter. PDF Solutions makes up approximately 2.2% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,198,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,618,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PDF Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 793,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDFS shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

PDFS stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,463. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PDF Solutions news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $617,706.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $987,125. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

