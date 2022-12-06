Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $17.50 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Brunswick accounts for 5.7% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Brunswick worth $17,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Brunswick Stock Down 1.8 %

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BC traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $71.17. 5,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.43. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.