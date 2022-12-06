Divisar Capital Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449,431 shares during the period. Arlo Technologies comprises 3.0% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Arlo Technologies worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARLO. BWS Financial cut their price target on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Grady Summers acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,395.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 54,246 shares of company stock worth $190,203. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

