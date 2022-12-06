Divisar Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Divisar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPWH. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. 2,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,883. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $382.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

