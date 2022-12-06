DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Up to $6.84

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $7.14. DocGo shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 4,311 shares traded.

DocGo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $692.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DocGo in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

