Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.29.

Shares of DG traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $245.93. 2,353,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.26. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

