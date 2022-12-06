Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $237.00 at Truist Financial

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $262.00 to $237.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.29.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 0.8 %

DG opened at $245.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.26. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 119.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.