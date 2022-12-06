Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $63.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Dominion Energy traded as low as $57.59 and last traded at $57.63, with a volume of 109188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on D. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 178.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 311,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 199,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 51,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

