DX (Group) (LON:DX) Trading 0.9% Higher

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.75 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.75 ($0.33). 252,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 317,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £155.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.50.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics, and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

