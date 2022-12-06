E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) CEO Sells $75,790.00 in Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $75,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,056.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Farlekas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $72,670.00.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETWO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.72. 928,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $12.54.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.68 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 63.61%. On average, research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after buying an additional 1,422,730 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,997,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,143 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 15,461,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,536 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,914 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,032,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 615,042 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

