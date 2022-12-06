Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EVM stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 19.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $969,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

