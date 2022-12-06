Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0306 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of EVM stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.84.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
