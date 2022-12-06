ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.85

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 146566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.60.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$704.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.28.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ECN Capital

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.78 per share, with a total value of C$477,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,549,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,193,717.60. In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan acquired 24,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,270,847.96. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 100,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,549,219 shares in the company, valued at C$55,193,717.60. Insiders purchased 142,030 shares of company stock valued at $628,994 in the last three months.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

