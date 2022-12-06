Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $160.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $170.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.88.

NYSE ECL opened at $150.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $237.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,863,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

