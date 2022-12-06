Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Gap Up to $9.83

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $10.95. Editas Medicine shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 14,804 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $675.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

