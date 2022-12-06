Eduardo Vivas Sells 358,423 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $5,046,595.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,931,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,834,055.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Eduardo Vivas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $4,621,536.81.
AppLovin stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,802,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,903. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08.
APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
