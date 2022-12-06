Eduardo Vivas Sells 358,423 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $5,046,595.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,931,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,834,055.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eduardo Vivas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Eduardo Vivas sold 341,577 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $4,621,536.81.

AppLovin stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,802,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,903. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $10,426,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,173,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

