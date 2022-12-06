Electroneum One Day Trading Volume Hits $46,486.82 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $37.25 million and approximately $46,486.82 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001258 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00013804 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,934,352,845 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

