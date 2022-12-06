Electrovaya’s (EFL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$3.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 162.10% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE EFL opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. Electrovaya has a one year low of C$0.53 and a one year high of C$1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$204.19 million and a P/E ratio of -16.76.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

