Elrond Price Hits $43.86 on Top Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $43.86 or 0.00257957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $23.81 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009503 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $950.45 or 0.05584359 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.99 or 0.00499346 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Elrond
Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,785,046 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elrond is elrond.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Elrond
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.
