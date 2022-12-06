Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Purchased by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises 1.6% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 79,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19.

