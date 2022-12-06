Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$42.50

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EMP.A. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.50.

Empire Stock Performance

EMP.A traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.94. 145,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,429. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.67. Empire has a 52-week low of C$33.09 and a 52-week high of C$46.04.

Insider Activity

Empire Company Profile

In other Empire news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$348,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,099,404.22. In other news, Director Michael Bennett Medline acquired 9,700 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$35.90 per share, with a total value of C$348,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,099,404.22. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent acquired 1,387 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at C$102,231.44.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

