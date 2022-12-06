Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Trading Up 8%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 5,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 523,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENIC shares. StockNews.com lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,978,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,408 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 64,619 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 177,335 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

