EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.56

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 2515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 202.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,154,192 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $731,460. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after acquiring an additional 852,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EngageSmart by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EngageSmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in EngageSmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $25,881,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

