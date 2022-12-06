EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.56

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 2515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.
EngageSmart Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 202.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart
Institutional Trading of EngageSmart
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EngageSmart by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after acquiring an additional 852,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EngageSmart by 27.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EngageSmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in EngageSmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,699,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $25,881,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EngageSmart
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.