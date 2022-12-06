Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$31.10 and last traded at C$31.37. 40,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 98,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ENGH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Enghouse Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, CLSA restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$40.10.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.42.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.36%.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

